Diamond ’Dogs set First-Pitch dinner
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/11/2017 - 11:21am
With opening day just over a month away, Louisiana Tech Baseball’s annual “First Pitch Dinner” will be held on at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the club level of the Davison Athletics Complex.
Tables are available for purchase with a cost of $250 for a table of six and $350 for a table of eight. Single tickets are also available for purchase at $50 per ticket.
