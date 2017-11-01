› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs signee gets all-star invite
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/11/2017 - 11:20am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech men’s basketball signee Exavian Christon was nominated to participate in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American game.
The future Bulldog was one of 272 high school seniors and only one of two from the state of Arkansas announced by McDonald’s for the prestigious event which will tip off March 29 at Chicago’s United Center.
Christon, a 6-foot-4-inch guard out of Hot Springs, has had multiple games of 30+ points as well as his first career triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 steals.
