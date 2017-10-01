  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Blankets available for elderly, disabled

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:21am
in

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department’s TRIAD program has blankets to give to local eligible senior citizens and people with disabilities.

For qualification information or to pick up a blanket call Deputy Emma Williams at 251-6451 or go by the Lincoln Parish Public Safety Complex, locate on Road Camp Road in Ruston.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share