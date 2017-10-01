› Home ›
Blankets available for elderly, disabled
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:21am
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department’s TRIAD program has blankets to give to local eligible senior citizens and people with disabilities.
For qualification information or to pick up a blanket call Deputy Emma Williams at 251-6451 or go by the Lincoln Parish Public Safety Complex, locate on Road Camp Road in Ruston.
