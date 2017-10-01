› Home ›
Students, Teachers of the Year recognized
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:18am
Derek J. Amaya
Students Chad Hamlin, 10; Hana Le, 13; high school senior Addison Patton and teachers Karla Smith, Jordan Blachier, Jane Wallace and Corinne Nutt were recognized as students and teachers of the year Monday.
The ninth annual Lincoln Parish Schools Student and Teacher of the Year Awards Gala recognized these individuals for their contributions in Lincoln Parish classrooms, said Cathi-Cox Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator.
