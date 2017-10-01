  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Students, Teachers of the Year recognized

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:18am
in
Derek J. Amaya
011017 Students of the Year C.jpg
Leader photo by ADAM HOHLT - Addison Patton, a Choudrant High School senior; Chad Hamlin, 10, a fifth grader at Cypress Springs Elementary; and Hana Le, 13, an eighth grader at A.E. Phillips School, were recognized as students of the year at the ninth annual Lincoln parish Schools Students and Teacher of the Year Awards Gala.

Students Chad Hamlin, 10; Hana Le, 13; high school senior Addison Patton and teachers Karla Smith, Jordan Blachier, Jane Wallace and Corinne Nutt were recognized as students and teachers of the year Monday.

The ninth annual Lincoln Parish Schools Student and Teacher of the Year Awards Gala recognized these individuals for their contributions in Lincoln Parish classrooms, said Cathi-Cox Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share