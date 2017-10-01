  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Governor address shooting of Wildlife and Fisheries agent

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:15am
Farmerville Gazette Staff Report
Farmerville Gazette photo/MARK RAINWATER - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was flanked by law enforcement officers and state legislators as he spoke Monday at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office about the Jan. 8 shooting of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent Tyler Wheeler.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has deep ties to law enforcement.

Both his father and grandfather served as sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish, a position his brother holds today. Another brother serves as chief of police in Independence.

Monday evening, he and First Lady Donna Edwards hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day reception at the Governor’s Mansion, which was later bathed in blue light Monday night.

