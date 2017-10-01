› Home ›
Medical parole denied to local drug kingpin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:09am
in
Nancy Bergeron
There will be no medical parole for a Grambling man said to be a local drug kingpin and who was sentenced in October to five years at hard labor in a maximum security state corrections facility.
Instead, Willie James “Big Hip” Scott, 68, is expected to serve his sentence at Angola State Penitentiary.
Louisiana’s Board of Parole rescinded an apparent corrections department request for medical parole for Scott when they learned none of a handful of nursing homes Scott’s doctor thought might be able to accommodate him was willing to do so.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos