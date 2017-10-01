  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Medical parole denied to local drug kingpin

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:09am
Nancy Bergeron

There will be no medical parole for a Grambling man said to be a local drug kingpin and who was sentenced in October to five years at hard labor in a maximum security state corrections facility.

Instead, Willie James “Big Hip” Scott, 68, is expected to serve his sentence at Angola State Penitentiary.

Louisiana’s Board of Parole rescinded an apparent corrections department request for medical parole for Scott when they learned none of a handful of nursing homes Scott’s doctor thought might be able to accommodate him was willing to do so.

