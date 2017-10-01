› Home ›
Aldermen postpone bond action
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:07am
Mayor meeting today, Wednesday with state officials
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen on Monday postponed action on a proposed ordinance that would have authorized the city to issue up to $34 million in sales tax increment revenue bonds tagged for transportation projects in Ruston’s tax incremental district.
The unanimous vote came at the recommendation of City Attorney Bill Carter. Carter said he was suggesting the indefinite postponement because Louisiana’s Bond Commission has not yet given the city permission to sell the bonds and Ruston’s bond attorney is looking for as good a rate as possible.
