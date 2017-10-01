› Home ›
Congrats to one of our own
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:00am
Rick Hohlt
When it comes to awards, Ruston Daily Leader O.K. “Buddy” Davis has hauled in more than four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw and Pro Basketball Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Willis Reed combined.
And Davis was back on his winning track Monday morning as the Football Writers Association of America recognized him as a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient as the organization held its annual awards breakfast banquet in Tampa, Florida.
