Grambling sweeps Alcorn State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/10/2017 - 10:57am
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Pictured above is GSU’s Aliah Kennedy (25) fighting for possession of a loose ball.

Grambling State swept past Alcorn State Monday night with the GSU women and men both taking Southwestern Athletic Conference wins at the Frederick C. Hodby Assembly Center. The Lady Tigers moved to 5-10 and 3-1 in the SWAC with a 86-62 win over the Lady Braves. Shakyla Hill led GSU with 19 points while Monisha Neal added 18. The G-Men moved to 7-10 and 2-2 in the SWAC with a 67-62 win over the Braves. Erving Mitchell led GSU with 20 points, Avery Ugba added 19 points and nine rebounds and Drake Wilks chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.

