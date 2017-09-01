  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

LPSB to review memorandum

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/09/2017 - 11:34am
in
Derek J. Amaya

The Lincoln Parish School Board is expected to vote on a proposed memorandum that will share certain student personally identifiable information with Lincoln Preparatory Academy in Grambling.

The proposal will be on the board’s agenda during their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish schools’ central office.

Among other items on the agenda:

• The board will review several policy revisions that clarify guidelines regarding days donated to sick leave and leave without pay for Lincoln Parish school employees.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share