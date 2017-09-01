› Home ›
LPSB to review memorandum
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/09/2017 - 11:34am
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board is expected to vote on a proposed memorandum that will share certain student personally identifiable information with Lincoln Preparatory Academy in Grambling.
The proposal will be on the board’s agenda during their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish schools’ central office.
Among other items on the agenda:
• The board will review several policy revisions that clarify guidelines regarding days donated to sick leave and leave without pay for Lincoln Parish school employees.
