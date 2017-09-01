› Home ›
Tech Theatre to perform ‘Love ... and Murder’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/09/2017 - 11:32am
Heather Small Hawley
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana Tech University’s Theatre Department will raise the curtain on “Love … and Murder,” a mash up of several of Broadway’s most beloved musicals and a famous opera, in Stone Theatre, located in Louisiana Tech University’s Howard Center for the Performing Arts.
The performance will be directed by Lisa Maxedon and feature a 15-member cast, said Katie Brumfield, promotions and marketing for Louisiana Tech University’s Department of Theatre.
