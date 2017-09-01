› Home ›
‘VJ’ perfect fit as Stars’ new head coach as Tech great
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/09/2017 - 11:09am
O.K. Davis
I’ve always had a special place in my collective journalism heart for Vickie Johnson.
She’s consistent as a mail carrier who makes daily runs to her family home in Coushatta.
She can be counted on to make a valuable contribution, evidenced by her two-time All-American accolades and high rankings in a variety of statistical departments at Louisiana Tech University.
She’s the epitome of loyalty. Look at her lengthy WNBA affiliation with the San Antonio Stars.
And now that Stars’ filled resume will continue with her recently being chosen as the team’s head coach.
