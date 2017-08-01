› Home ›
Roadrunners upend Dunkin’ Dogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/08/2017 - 12:58am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech failed to get the kill when it had a chance Saturday as Texas-San Antonio rallied late to down the Dunkin’ Dogs 69-68 before a crowd of 3,513 at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech led 37-27 at the half and by as many as 14 points at 47-33 with 17:01 remaining, but with their feet seemingly on the Roadrunners’ necks, the Bulldogs slipped up.
Tech led by 10 with 7:07 remaining before UTSA began chipping away, slicing and dicing the Tech advantage down to one point at 64-63 on a Gino Littles’ 3-pointer with 2:52 left.
