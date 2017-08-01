› Home ›
Techsters fall in C-USA heartbreaker
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/08/2017 - 12:56am
in
Leader Sports Service
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas-San Antonio guard Loryn Goodwin banked home an off-balance, fadeaway 15-footer with 1.1 seconds to play Saturday, lifting the Roadrunners to a 63-61 win over Louisiana Tech at the Convocation Center.
Following a game-tying 22-foot 3-pointer by Kierra Anthony with 10 seconds to play, Goodwin received the inbound pass in the front court, dribbled off an on-ball screen, and found a way to hit the game-winning shot despite a solid defensive effort on the play from the Lady Techsters.
