Grambling women edged by Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/08/2017 - 12:56am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TONY VALENTINO Shakyla Hill (5) led Grambling with 22 points on Saturday.

GRAMBLING — Failing to finish can be costly in a tight basketball game.

Grambling State’s Lady Tigers found that out the hard way Saturday as they fell to Southern 71-68 at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Southern held a six-point lead at 59-53 with 8:12 remaining but the Lady Tigers quickly chipped away at that advantage as Monisha Neal hit a pair of free throws followed by a short jumper, and Takerra Parson’s layup with 6:49 left on the clock tied things up at 59-59.

