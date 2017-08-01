  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Jaguars take down G-Men, 87-79

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/08/2017 - 12:54am
in
T. Scott Boatright
010817 GMen Mitchell C.jpg
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau GSU’s Erving Mitchell (0) poured in 21 points Saturday.

GRAMBLING — Southern led from start to finish Saturday night as the Jaguars topped Grambling State 87-79 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Shawn Prudhomme hit on back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game and Southern moved on top 21-7 on a three-point play by Jared Sam early en route to a 44-35 halftime advantage.

Prudhomme hit on 11 of 13 shots from the floor, including five 3-pointers, and totaled 32 points to lead four Jaguars scoring in double figures.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share