› Home ›
The Elite Of Lincoln Parish Football Players: 2016
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/08/2017 - 12:50am
in
PRIDE OF LINCOLN PARISH: Bearcats, Cougars, share top honors on latest edition of team
T. Scott Boatright
All three of our Lincoln Parish Prep football teams turned in strong seasons and reached the playoffs with young athletes playing crucial roles, so it’s only fitting that there’s plenty of youth on the All-Parish football team as named annually by the Ruston Daily Leader.
Ruston High School senior wide receiver Carlos Hunt led the Bearcats with 31 receptions for 413 yards and three scores to become the Ruston Daily Leader’s Bert Jones Offensive Player of the Year as well as earning Class 5A All-State honorable mention.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos