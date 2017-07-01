› Home ›
Cougar tales top outdoor news
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/07/2017 - 10:10pm
in
Glynn Harris
Within the past month, interest within the outdoors world in our state became focused on northeast Louisiana, Morehouse Parish in particular, because of a trail camera photo of a wild creature that has mesmerized the public, especially hunters.
The image on the camera depicted a cougar/panther/mountain lion/puma walking past a feeder one night in November. This image triggered comments on Facebook from several who have either heard a cougar, seen a cougar, have photos of a cougar or found cougar tracks.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos