Cougar tales top outdoor news

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/07/2017 - 10:10pm
Glynn Harris
Photo by GLYNN HARRIS This plaster of Paris imprint of a cougar track was made by this writer’s father in Natchitoches Parish in 1949.

Within the past month, interest within the outdoors world in our state became focused on northeast Louisiana, Morehouse Parish in particular, because of a trail camera photo of a wild creature that has mesmerized the public, especially hunters.

The image on the camera depicted a cougar/panther/mountain lion/puma walking past a feeder one night in November. This image triggered comments on Facebook from several who have either heard a cougar, seen a cougar, have photos of a cougar or found cougar tracks.

