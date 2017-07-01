› Home ›
LDWF agent shot during early morning traffic stop
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/07/2017 - 10:08pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
PERRYVILLE — A Louisiana wildlife agent remains hospitalized after being shot multiple times while on patrol early Saturday.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said 25-year-old Tyler Wheeler of Monroe stopped a vehicle while patrolling in Morehouse Parish at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.
Department officials said in a statement that Wheeler was shot multiple times during that stop.
LDWF spokesman Adam Einck said Wheeler was on a routine check for illegal night hunting when the incident occurred.
