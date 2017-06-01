  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Boys & Girls Clubs NCLA celebrate 20 years

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:50am
in
Leader News Service
010617 B&GC C.jpg
Submitted photo - The Boys & Girls Club of North Central Louisiana marks 20 years of operation in 2017. Club Chief Exeuctive Office Eldonte Osborne poses with students.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana is preparing to celebrate a milestone in 2017: 20 years of service.

In 1997, a group of concerned citizens shared a common cause and commitment to provide local youth with supervised structured activities that would increase the likelihood of them becoming positive productive members of society.

