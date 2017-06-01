› Home ›
Boys & Girls Clubs NCLA celebrate 20 years
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:50am
in
Leader News Service
The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana is preparing to celebrate a milestone in 2017: 20 years of service.
In 1997, a group of concerned citizens shared a common cause and commitment to provide local youth with supervised structured activities that would increase the likelihood of them becoming positive productive members of society.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos