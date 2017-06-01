› Home ›
‘Love ... and Murder’ to play at Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:43am
Katie Brumfield
What better way to kick off the new year than with an exciting night of iconic musicals and famous operas?
Louisiana Tech University’s Department of Theatre is singing its way into 2017 with their first production of winter quarter: “Love … and Murder” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11-14 in Stone Theatre. “Love…and Murder” is an exciting compilation of timeless operas from the famous New York City Metropolitan Opera House and some of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, complete with jazzy and memorable dance numbers.
