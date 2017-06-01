› Home ›
Tech first-year, senior students highly rate overall college experience
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:34am
in
Leader News Service
Ninety percent of first-year students and 89 percent of seniors at Louisiana Tech University said they would rate their overall educational experience at the institution as “excellent or good,” according to the National Survey of Student Engagement’s “Engagement Insights — Annual Results 2016” survey report.
In addition to their feedback on their overall experience at Tech, nearly 90 percent of both first-year students and seniors said that, if given the chance to start over in selecting a college or university to attend, they would “definitely or probably” choose Louisiana Tech again.
