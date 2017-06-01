› Home ›
Health event comes to Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:32am
Residents can apply for Medicaid, Obamacare
Derek J. Amaya
Grambling residents looking to apply for Medicaid, Medicaid Expansion or Affordable Care Act insurance can do so from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Grambling City Hall.
The Primary Health Services Center of Monroe will be hosting the Healthy Community Event focusing on insurance education, awareness and enrollment, said Terri Coates, marketing coordinator of Primary Health Services Center.
Certified assistants will be on tap to answer insurance questions or needs.
