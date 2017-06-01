  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech police practice for active shooter

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:30am
in
Nancy Bergeron
010617 shooter C.jpg
Leader photos by NANCY BERGERON - Louisiana Tech Police Officer John Sylvest, kneeling, takes aim as training officer Aubrey Futrell, standing, watches.

Louisiana Tech University police have a heightened appreciation today for what it means for them or an assailant to take cover during an active shooter incident.

Officers spent time Tuesday and Thursday shooting at a vehicle, a cinderblock wall, a stack of books, doors and an assortment of office furniture in a training exercise designed to demonstrate the penetration ability of various calibers of ammunition.

“It certainly puts into perspective, when we go into a building, what’s safe to get behind and what isn’t,” Officer John Sylvest said.

