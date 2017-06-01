› Home ›
Finding adventure in New Year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:25am
Heather S. Hawley
With the ringing in of the new year, everyone seems to be looking for a way to be more of themselves.
Some people are beginning new exercise regiments, while others are making a pledge to spend more time with their families.
Either way, people are looking for something new in 2017, and for those who want to get out of the house and spend more time with their families, I have just the thing — geocaching.
