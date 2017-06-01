› Home ›
Visit parish museum for exhibit
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:22am
Rick Hohlt
Santa Claus may be back in his workshop in the North Pole, but the holiday season still goes on today with Three Kings’ Day.
Today marks the biblical adoration of baby Jesus by the three kings, or also referred to as the three Wise Men.
The Magi found the divine child by following a star across the desert for twelve days to Bethlehem, according to the Gospel of Matthew.
Thousands of children, especially in Latin America and Spain will be celebrating the El Día de los Reyes in honor of those three kings.
