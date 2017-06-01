› Home ›
Cold shooting dooms Techsters at UTEP
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:17am
in
Leader Sports Service
EL PASO, Texas — Entering Thursday night’s Conference USA match-up against the University of Texas-El Paso, Louisiana Tech ranked No. 1 in the league and in the top 25 in the country in field goal percentage.
Those rankings took a hit against the Miners as Tech shot a season low 27 percent in a 69-62 loss to UTEP at the Don Haskins Center.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos