Dunkin’ Dogs ice Miners’ shooting

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:14am
Tech’s defense shines in 64-44 C-USA win over UTEP
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Erik McCree (2) draws a foul from UTEP’s Matt Willms (41) during the Bulldogs’ win Thursday night. McCree led the Bulldogs with with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a freeze-out performance by Louisiana Tech’s defense on a frosty Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Bulldogs pulled away late behind that defensive effort as Tech took a 64-44 victory over Texas-El Paso to remain undefeated in Conference USA play before a crowd of 3,205 at the TAC.

