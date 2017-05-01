› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to host UTEP tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/05/2017 - 10:54am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will don its red uniforms for the first time at home this season on when they play host to UTEP in the third annual Red Out game which tips off at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
The matchup will be streamed live on CampusInsiders.com and Twitter will Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Darius Walker (analyst) calling the action in Ruston.
Tech (9-5, 1-0 Conference USA) is 2-0 all-time in Red Out games, a fairly new tradition that started in 2015 against none other than UTEP (2-11, 0-1 C-USA).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos