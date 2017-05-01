  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs to host UTEP tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/05/2017 - 10:54am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Derric Jean (preparing to dunk ball) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will play host to Texas-El Paso at 6:30 p.m. today in Tech’s annual Red Out Game at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will don its red uniforms for the first time at home this season on when they play host to UTEP in the third annual Red Out game which tips off at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

The matchup will be streamed live on CampusInsiders.com and Twitter will Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Darius Walker (analyst) calling the action in Ruston.

Tech (9-5, 1-0 Conference USA) is 2-0 all-time in Red Out games, a fairly new tradition that started in 2015 against none other than UTEP (2-11, 0-1 C-USA).

