Another $1M to bail out UP jail
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/04/2017 - 12:01pm
The Gazette Staff Report
Lanny Parker knew the numbers weren’t adding up.
He was convinced that when they were totaled, they would become another glaring red figure.
The Union Parish Police Jury voted Thursday night to transfer $1 million to balance the operating budget at the Union Parish Detention Center. It marks the sixth consecutive year revenue has fallen far short of expenses in operating the facility.
