Reader writes about Donald Trump
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/04/2017 - 11:44am
Today, I am openly apologizing to the people of this state, and to the people of this great nation.
Although I was gravely ill, I knew how important it was to keep Donald Trump and his extreme billionaire agenda from getting anywhere close to the White House. Yet, I still used my illness as an excuse not to do all I could to help sanity reign in our government.
I am ashamed and embarrassed to admit that I let so many of my fellow Americans down. I failed to speak out; to stand up; and to call out the bigotry and hatred of our president-elect.
