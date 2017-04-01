› Home ›
Food drive shows we can help CCA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/04/2017 - 11:40am
Rick Hohlt
Lincoln Parish students continue to amaze.
The students collected more than 22,000 canned goods and other items for Christian Community Action to help replenish their pantry after the holidays.
As part of the Adopt-A-School’s annual food drive, 14 area schools — seven did not participate this year — hosted several can drives or community projects to help raise the donations.
As a result, an average of more than 1,500 items per campus were collected at the schools. Cypress Springs Elementary eclipsed an incredible 3,139 items collected for CCA.
