› Home ›
Sue Donohoe to be honored by state HOF
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/04/2017 - 11:30am
in
Former Lady Techsters hoops graduate assistant coach to receive Dixon Award
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — Sue Donohoe, a Pineville native and former Louisiana Tech graduate assistant basketball coach who remains one of the college game’s most accomplished administrators of all time, has been named the 2017 recipient of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos