  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Schools collect goods for Christian Community Action

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:43am
in
Derek J. Amaya
010317 CCA Food Drive DA C.jpg
Photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - Stephanie Matthews, left, Christian Community Action director, and Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator, organize the more than 22,000 items collected by 14 area schools as part of the annual Adopt-A-School program.

More than 22,000 canned goods and other items were collected for Christian Community Action as part of the Adopt-A-School’s annual food drive.

The food collection will go toward replenishing the food pantry after the busy holiday season at CCA, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator.

The 14 area schools participating in the drive held the food drive the second week after schools return from the Thanksgiving holidays with each school developing its own protocol that jumpstarted the campus project.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share