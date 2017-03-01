› Home ›
Schools collect goods for Christian Community Action
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:43am
in
Derek J. Amaya
More than 22,000 canned goods and other items were collected for Christian Community Action as part of the Adopt-A-School’s annual food drive.
The food collection will go toward replenishing the food pantry after the busy holiday season at CCA, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator.
The 14 area schools participating in the drive held the food drive the second week after schools return from the Thanksgiving holidays with each school developing its own protocol that jumpstarted the campus project.
