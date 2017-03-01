  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Farmerville man charged with attempted murder

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:40am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Traylor, Sancarios.jpg

A Farmerville man suspected of pistol-whipping his estranged wife who lives in Ruston is now under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Sancarlos Traylor, 26, was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on Monday and later transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Traylor was located and arrested by Marion police.

The attempted murder charge stems from an incident that occurred Dec. 29 at the victim’s home in the 700 block of Second Avenue.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share