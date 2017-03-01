› Home ›
Farmerville man charged with attempted murder
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:40am
in
Nancy Bergeron
A Farmerville man suspected of pistol-whipping his estranged wife who lives in Ruston is now under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Sancarlos Traylor, 26, was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on Monday and later transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Traylor was located and arrested by Marion police.
The attempted murder charge stems from an incident that occurred Dec. 29 at the victim’s home in the 700 block of Second Avenue.
