Agency cooperation leads to arrest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:38am
Suspect tied to three vehicle burglaries
Nancy Bergeron
Cooperation between two Ruston law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of a local man suspected of burglarizing three vehicles on the Louisiana Tech University campus.
Ricardo Rashad Curry, 22, of 1103 Pecan St., is charged with three counts of simple burglary stemming from incidents that occurred Dec. 21.
Curry’s vehicle, a 2005 black, four-door Hyundai Leandra, was identified by a student who called reporting an apparent auto burglary in progress at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 21. The suspect’s vehicle was also seen on video surveillance cameras.
