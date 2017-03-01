› Home ›
Suspects in slayings still at large
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:36am
in
Residents with information urged to call RPD
Nancy Bergeron
Police continue their search today for the suspects in two murders last week that occurred four days apart.
Ruston resident Patrick Mitchell, 38, died Dec. 28 after being shot multiple times at his residence on Greenwood Drive. Louisiana Tech University student Nicholas Green, 22, of Elton, died New Year’s Eve of wounds sustained in a shooting at his East Texas Avenue apartment.
Investigators say they have no evidence at this point to suggest the two incidents were related. Few details have been released about either shooting.
