Moss hangs love on Grambling’s rich history as Tech great
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:27am
O.K. Davis
Jon Moss didn’t graduate from Grambling State University.
She was never directly employed by the famous historically black institution in Lincoln Parish.
But let’s not allow some facts to ruin a good story.
If her last name is Moss, trust me on this: she loves GSU as much as any proud graduate wearing a black and gold sweater.
Her family and that last name are synonymous with all that is good with “dear old Grambling.”
Jon’s mother, Mary, was on the university faculty for 32 years as a home economics and art professor.
