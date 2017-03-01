› Home ›
GSU splits SWAC doubleheader with Alabama St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:18am
in
T. Scott Boatright
MONTGOMERY, Ala.— Grambling State started strong Monday and never looked back as the Lady Tigers roared past Alabama State 60-45 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Hornets 20-5 in the opening stanza and led 35-21 at halftime.
Alabama A&M managed to cut the GSU lead to 10 points at 43-33 at the 1:29 mark of the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Lady Hornets could get the rest of the way.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos