GSU splits SWAC doubleheader with Alabama St.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:18am
in
T. Scott Boatright

MONTGOMERY, Ala.— Grambling State started strong Monday and never looked back as the Lady Tigers roared past Alabama State 60-45 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Hornets 20-5 in the opening stanza and led 35-21 at halftime.

Alabama A&M managed to cut the GSU lead to 10 points at 43-33 at the 1:29 mark of the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Lady Hornets could get the rest of the way.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

