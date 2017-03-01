› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs win C-USA opener at USM
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/03/2017 - 11:15am
in
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Derric Jean and Jacobi Boykins each scored 18 points and Louisiana Tech overcame a sluggish first half of basketball to defeat Southern Miss 79-55 at Reed Green Coliseum Sunday afternoon.
The victory by Tech (9-5, 1-0 C-USA) was the Bulldogs first on the road this season and the sixth in a row over the Golden Eagles (3-10, 0-1 C-USA).
After connecting on only 23 percent (8-35) of its field goals in the first half, Tech hit 62 percent (18-29) in the second half to outscore Southern Miss 54-37 over the final 20 minutes of action.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos