Tech, GSU strong on All-State squad

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 3:28am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo Louisiana Tech’s Ryan Higgins is the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Louisiana first team as announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Grambling State and Louisiana Tech each earned football bowl victories, so it’s fitting both were represented in the list of top awards handed out on the annual Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana College Football team announced late Friday night.

The LSWA team is selected by a panel of LSWA members based on nominations from the sports information and communications directors of the state’s football player schools. The media relations representative from each school could vote, but could not vote for nominees from their own schools.

