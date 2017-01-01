› Home ›
Tech, GSU strong on All-State squad
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 3:28am
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State and Louisiana Tech each earned football bowl victories, so it’s fitting both were represented in the list of top awards handed out on the annual Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana College Football team announced late Friday night.
The LSWA team is selected by a panel of LSWA members based on nominations from the sports information and communications directors of the state’s football player schools. The media relations representative from each school could vote, but could not vote for nominees from their own schools.
