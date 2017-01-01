› Home ›
Techsters defeat USM in C-USA opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 3:08am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech had four players score in double figures Friday night as the Lady Techsters won its first league opener since joining Conference USA as they defeated Southern Mississippi 72-61 before a crowd of 1,530 at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Sophomore guard Kiera Anthony led the way for Tech with 17 points, including a 3-of-5 performance on 3-pointers, along with seven rebounds, three assists and four steals while senior guard Rachelle Vazquez added 13 points, three boards, five assists and three takeaways.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos