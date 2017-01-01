› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs play today; GSU teams on Monday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 3:07am

T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech’s Dunkin’ Dogs open their Conference USA season at 2 p.m. today at Southern Mississippi.
The Bulldogs stand at 8-5 while USM is 3-9.
Grambling State’s basketball teams open Southwestern Athletic Conference play with a road doubleheader.
GSU’s Lady Tigers (2-9) play at Alabama State (1-9) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Montgomery, Alabama, while the G-Men (5-8) will take on the Hornets (2-10) 30 minutes after the women’s game ends.
