Bearcats put pair on Class 5A All-State team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 3:06am
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston’s 8-2 finish in regular-season play made the Bearcats one of the top teams in Class 5A football this season.
That kind of effort paid off for a pair of Bearcats as senior receiver Carlos Hunt and junior defensive end Tahj Samuel earned honorable mention on the Class 5A All-State Football Team released this morning by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Samuel (5-10, 230) was the District 2-5A Defensive MVP this season, totaling 20 quarterback sacks, 89 tackles (34 coming behind the line of scrimmage), three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass break-up.
