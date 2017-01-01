› Home ›
Lincoln Parish Sports: 2016 in Review: Looking at 12 months of local excitement
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 3:01am
Bulldogs, G-Men both earn bowl victories to cap off successful seasons
T. Scott Boatright and O.K. “Buddy” Davis
This year the Louisiana Tech football team did something this season that no other Bulldog squad had done in program history: go to a third straight FBS bowl game.
Even better, the Bulldogs pulled off a third straight bowl win for the first time in program history in the process, with Jonathan Barnes’ 32-yard walk-off field goal as time expired being the difference in the 48-45 win over No. 25 Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.
Not only did Tech pull off the last-second, there were numerous historical highlights turned in by the Bulldogs:
