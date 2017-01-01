› Home ›
Lincoln Parish Sports: 2016 in Review: Dunkin’ Dogs, Lady Tigers live hoops dreams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 2:38am
Tech’s P.J. Brown inducted to state Hall of Fame; work begins on new Aillett Press Box
T. Scott Boatright and O.K. “Buddy” Davis
This year the Louisiana Tech football team hat did something this season that no other Bulldog squad had done in program history: go to a third straight FBS bowl game.
Even better, the Bulldogs pulled off a third straight bowl win fir the first time in program history in the process, with Jonathan Barnes’ 32-yard walk-off field goal as time expired being the difference in the 48-45 win over No. 25 Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.
Not only did Tech pull off the last-second, there were numerous historical highlights turned in by the Bulldogs:
