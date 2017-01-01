  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Parish Sports: 2016 in Review: Dunkin’ Dogs, Lady Tigers live hoops dreams

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/01/2017 - 2:38am
Tech’s P.J. Brown inducted to state Hall of Fame; work begins on new Aillett Press Box
T. Scott Boatright and O.K. “Buddy” Davis
sports1.jpg
1. Leader file photo, Former Louisiana Tech men’s basketball standout P.J. Brown waves to the crowd as he takes the stage during Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction festivities held in June in Natchitoches. 2. Leader file photo, Eric Konkol led the Dunkin Dogs to a 23-10 finish and Vegas 8 postseason tournment berth in his first season as Louisiana Tech head men’s basketball coach. 3/4. Phhoto/Artist’s rendering courtesy of Louisiana Tech Pictured above is the recent demolition work on the old Joe Aillet Stadium press box. Pictured below is what the new press box will look like. Construction of the new press box is expected to be complete by Sept. 2, when the Bulldogs play their season opener at home against Northwestern State University.

This year the Louisiana Tech football team hat did something this season that no other Bulldog squad had done in program history: go to a third straight FBS bowl game.
Even better, the Bulldogs pulled off a third straight bowl win fir the first time in program history in the process, with Jonathan Barnes’ 32-yard walk-off field goal as time expired being the difference in the 48-45 win over No. 25 Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

Not only did Tech pull off the last-second, there were numerous historical highlights turned in by the Bulldogs:

