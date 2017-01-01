Lincoln Parish Sports: 2016 in Review: Laird leaves RHS in Baugh’s hands

Bert Jones inducted into College Hall; All 3 parish prep teams make football playoffs
T. Scott Boatright and O.K. “Buddy” Davis
Leader file photo • 1. Former Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints standout Archie Manning (second from left) presented Bert Jones (standing center) with his College Football Hall of Fame plaque during halfme of this season’s Ole Miss at LSU football game. 2. Leader file photo, Ruston High School offensive coordinator addresses the crowd in attendence at a November press conference announcing he was being promoted to head football coach/athletics director at RHS. 3. Leader file photo, Cedar Creek’s Ben Slusher (58) and Parker King (9), are pictured making a tackle in a Div. IV semifinals playoff game in late November. 4. Ruston High School head football coach Brad Laird (pictured talking to his team) left RHS following the season to take over as assistant coach/defensive coordinator at Northwestern State University. 7. Leader file photo, Grambling State University’s Hassan Chepkwony (foreground) finished in first place at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships. 5. Leader file photo, This summer Brent Hicks became the first umpire from Louisiana ever to be selected for the Little League Baseball World Series. 6. Leader file photo, Louisiana Tech outfielder Morgan Turkoly was a second-team All-Louisiana softball team selection as well as being chosen to the All-Conference USA team.
This year the Louisiana Tech football team hat did something this season that no other Bulldog squad had done in program history: go to a third straight FBS bowl game.
Even better, the Bulldogs pulled off a third straight bowl win fir the first time in program history in the process, with Jonathan Barnes’ 32-yard walk-off field goal as time expired being the difference in the 48-45 win over No. 25 Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.
Not only did Tech pull off the last-second, there were numerous historical highlights turned in by the Bulldogs:
