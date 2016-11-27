› Home ›
Hunt, Martin named as top civic award winners
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:24am
A Ruston businessman and a co-founder of a local animal rescue agency have been selected to receive the top two civic awards in Lincoln Parish.
Trott Hunt has been named the 2016 Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Robert E. Russ Award winner. Sue Martin is the 2016 Ruston Rotary Club Bill Best Humanitarian Award winner.
The awards will be presented during the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Ruston Civic Center. A number of other Chamber and civic organization honors will also be handed out during the event
