Law enforcement urges firework safety

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:21am
Derek J. Amaya
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - Terence Snyder, with Hale Fireworks located on Louisiana Highway 33, puts out new fireworks for the holiday weekend.

Local law enforcement agencies warn residents to stay cautious when using fireworks for New Year’s Eve.

Some areas, including Ruston and Simsboro, do not allow fireworks.

Ruston Police Department Deputy Chief Clint Williams said the reason is because they want all residents safe.

“We like to make sure the residents are safe,” he said. “If anybody hears any firework activity they should call the police.”

Other local municipalities will allow fireworks.

