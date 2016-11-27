› Home ›
Revamped garbage, trash collection to begin Tuesday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/30/2016 - 11:19am
Come New Year’s Day, the rules for garbage and trash change in the city of Ruston.
Household garbage pickup drops to once a week; yard trash placed in free, heavy-duty debris bags gets picked up within 72 hours of notifying authorities; and residential curbside recycling begins.
The new rules also extend recycling and household garbage pickup to parish residents living within three miles of the Ruston city limits.
The garbage and trash changes, which have been in the works for about a year, are all about revenue and efficiency, Mayor Ronny Walker said.
